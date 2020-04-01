Vinston Sanders, Johnnie Lee

Vinston Sanders, Johnnie Lee April 2, 1943 - March 19, 2020 Staggered Visitation following CDC Guidelines from 9am - 1pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd. Graveside Service at 2pm at Mt Hope Cemetery, 7602 Military Avenue. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Service information

Apr 2
Visitation
Thursday, April 2, 2020
9:00AM-1:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Apr 2
Graveside
Thursday, April 2, 2020
2:00PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
7602 Military Avenue
Omaha, NE 68134
