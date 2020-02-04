Vinsonhaler, Donald Ray "Buster" Age 82 Donald "Buster" Ray Vinsonhaler, of Omaha, passed away January 22, 2020. Don was born September 19, 1937 in Falls City, NE, to Clarence and Edith (Grady) Vinsonhaler. He was the oldest of three boys: brothers, Larry and Raymond. He worked for Evans Dry Cleaners and Laundry, Spic & Span Cleaners, Brownell Talbot School and was a Reserve Police Office in Carter Lake, IA. Don was an avid fisherman, enjoyed camping and being involved with the Boy Scouts. He was preceded in death by his wives, Judy and Sue; parents; and brother, Larry. Don is survived by his children: JoD'ann Baca, Gregg Vinsonhaler (Ronalee) and Jill Clark (James); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Per Don's wishes he has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Vinsonhaler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.