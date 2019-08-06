Vinson, Ernest Willie III "Billy" April 10, 1972 - July 17, 2019 Ernest Willie Vinson III "Billy," age 47, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Billy was born on April 10, 1972 to Ernest W. Vinson Jr, and Joan S. Vinson, in Denver, CO. Billy was a loving son, brother, and friend to all. Billy lived in many wonderful places and made friends wherever he went. Billy was proceeded in death by his mother. He is survived by his father, Ernest; his sister, Michelle Hytrek and her husband Chad, also their daughter Ashley. Billy was dearly loved and is terribly missed by everyone. Billy will be laid to rest with his mother on Aug. 6, 2019, at the Crescent Township Cemetery in Crescent, Iowa.

