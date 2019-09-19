Vincentini, Peter J. "Pete" February 22, 1950 - September 14, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Dominic Vincentini; brother, Michael; and sister, Carlene. He is survived by wife, Marilyn; children, Gina (Robb) and John (Alicia); grandchildren: Angelica Blazevich, Paul Blazevich, Isabella Blazevich, Caleb Vincentini, and Colette Vincentini; siblings, Judy and Tom; many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21st from 10am to 12noon at the West Center Chapel, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE with military honors at 12noon. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

