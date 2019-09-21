Vincentini, Peter J. "Pete"

Vincentini, Peter J. "Pete" February 22, 1950 - September 14, 2019 The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21st from 10am to 12noon at the West Center Chapel, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 12noon. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

