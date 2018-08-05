Vilda, Margaret H. Mar 3, 1926 - Jul 31, 2018 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, August 7, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515

