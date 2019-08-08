Vigstol, Neil April 10, 1936 - August 3, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Effie (Brower) Vigstol; and brother, Lee Vigstol. Survived by his children, Scott (MaryAnne) Vigstol, Shari (Pete) Hanger, Michael (Cindy) Caulfield, Tracy (Rocco) Quattro, and Eric Vigstol; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 11 brothers and sisters; his large extended family; and many dear friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 2pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family on Saturday from 1-2pm prior to the Service, also at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, or the Disabled American Veterans. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.