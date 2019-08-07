Vigstol, Neil April 10, 1936 - August 3, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday at 2pm at the Pacific Street Chapel, with VISITATION with the family Saturday from 1-2pm prior to Service, also at Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, or Disabled American Veterans. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

