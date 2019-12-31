Victor, Janet "Rosie" Age 78 Janet "Rosie" Victor, of Missouri Valley, IA passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. She was a longtime employee of Western Electric. Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Victor; and parents. Survivors include her children: Terry Victor of Omaha, and Brenda Thomas of Council Bluffs, IA; four grandchildren; and sisters, Joan Gatrost of Missouri Valley, Judy Graham of Council Bluffs, and Janice Stilwell of Missouri Valley. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, January 3, 2020, at 6pm at Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, IA. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

