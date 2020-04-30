Vickery, Ardith L. "Ardie" (Hardlannert)

Vickery, Ardith L. "Ardie" (Hardlannert) August 6, 1921 - April 28, 2020 Ardith "Ardie" Louise (Hardlannert) Vickery was born August 6, 1921. She grew up in the Elmwood Park neighborhood, attended Washington Elementary School, and graduated from Benson High School in 1939. After two years at Omaha University (currently University of Nebraska at Omaha) Ardie transferred to Iowa University in Iowa City where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. On January 7th, 1947, Ardie married Dr. Robert D. Vickery. They lived a block away from her parents for several years before building a home "way out in the country" near 99th and Center in 1960. She later lived many years in the Regency neighborhood before moving to Sterling Ridge in 2017. Ardie loved her final home at Heritage Sterling Ridge, the many friends she made there, and the kind people who cared for her. Ardie was an active member of the Omaha Doctor's Wives Club, the Pi Beta Phi alums, the D.U. Chapter of P.E.O, Who's Who International, and the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Altar Guild. For many years she served on the board of the Hattie B. Monroe Foundation and delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly and housebound. Until the last couple of years, Ardie continued to enjoy her book club, bridge groups, and church activities. She was still playing golf into her early 90's. Ardie spent her last month at her daughter's home where she died peacefully in her sleep April 27th. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Elmer Hardlannert; her husband, Robert Vickery; and her lifetime sister-friend, Norma Jean Griffith. She is survived by her children, Robert Vickery Jr. (David) of Laguna Nigel, California, and Alison Rider of Omaha; 5 grandsons: Jason Vickery (Temecula, CA), and Joshua Vickery, Aaron Rider, Adrian Rider and Andy Rider (all of Omaha); 2 granddaughters, Courtney Vickery, (San Clemente, CA), and Megan Rider (Seattle WA); and 13 great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ardith Vickery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.