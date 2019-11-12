Viator, Maryanne J. July 23, 1932 - November 10, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE Memorial Visitation Monday, Nov. 18th, from 6-8pm, at Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, Nov. 19th, 11am, Cedar Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.