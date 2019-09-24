Veylupek, Darleen J. October 10, 1931 - September 19, 2019 The Veylupek family will Receive friends Thursday, September 26, from 5-7pm, with ROSARY SERVICE to follow at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12210 So. 36th St., Bellevue, NE. 68123. FUNERAL MASS will be held Friday, September 27, at 10:30am also at St. Matthew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to St. Matthew Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

