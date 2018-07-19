Vetter, Kenneth Age 85 Kenneth Vetter went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 85 years. He was raised in Garrison, ND, and attended college and seminary in Iowa. He was married to Hilda (Youck), who blessed him with four children: Jana Spilker (Keith), Julie Vetter Brown, Mark Vetter (deceased) and Lisa Vetter Warner. Stepchildren are Jayme Ford (Billy), Jesse Long and Tina Kinnan (Rob). He has nine grandchildren: Justin and Jordan Spilker; Claire, Carley and Erin Warner; Stefhanai and Jan Ford; Archer and Rowan Kinnan. He served Lutheran congregations in Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska and Ohio. He married Deborah (Aamot) Long in July 15, 1988. They lived in Ohio before moving back to Omaha in 2001. He enjoyed his retirement traveling to other countries. SERVICES: 11am Friday, July 20th, at American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to ComfortCare Homes OMAHA, 2315 S.168 Street, Omaha, NE 68130; and Endless Journey Hospice, 10909 Mill Valley Rd, Suite 205, Omaha NE 68154.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.