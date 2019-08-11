Vernon, Richard D. "Dick"

Vernon, Richard D. "Dick" Age 83 Richard D. "Dick" Vernon passed away at home on August 6, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Overland Park Arboretum. For full obituary, visit www.kccremation.com. Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri 8837 Roe Avenue Prairie Village, KS 66207 913-383-9888

