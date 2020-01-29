Vermillion, Wanda Ann (West) October 9, 1951 - January 24, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Nora West; and brother, Johnny West. Survived by her husband, Carl; brothers, James West and David West; daughters, Brenda (Anthony) Pisciotta (PA), and Becky Karn (CA); and step-children, Amanda Tighe, Kristin (Dan) Hanzlik, and Jason (Katie) Vermillion, all of Omaha. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Jenna, James, Cody, Marissa, Jordyn, Ian, Kasandra, Kourtney, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Alayna, Jace, Aiden, and Kai; one great-grandchild, Jackson; cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a CELEBRATION of LIFE held at JDUBS HANGOUT, 15408 S 2nd St, Bennington, NE. This will be held on Saturday, February 1st, from 10am-2pm. Memorials may be directed to the family.

