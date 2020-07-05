Vermillion, Ann Elizabeth Werthmann (Fox)

Vermillion, Ann Elizabeth Werthmann (Fox) Age 72 - April 29, 2020 Of Council Bluffs, IA. VISITATION with the family: Thursday, July 9, from 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, July 10, at 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St. in Council Bluffs. INURNMENT will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER- WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Vermillion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.