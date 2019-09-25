Verdirame, Rosemary A.

Verdirame, Rosemary A. October 16, 1953 - September 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Grace and Daniel Verdirame. Survived by brothers, James Verdirame (Nia) and Joseph Verdirame, M.D. (Karen); nieces. Services and Interment in New York. Memorials are suggested to "Spirit Matters" Program for Developmentally Disabled Adults at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St., Omaha 68144, phone 402-334-1999. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

