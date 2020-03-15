Ver Huel, Jim

Ver Huel, Jim Age 74 Jim Ver Huel passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Jim was born and raised in Des Moines, IA. He worked for Northwestern Bell, moving throughout the Midwest to provide for his family. Jim was a very hard worker and took pride in doing things well, in fact you likely could not find a more manicured lawn. He loved watching sports, especially football. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ver Huel; daughter-in-law, Vivian Ver Huel; brother, Craig Ver Huel; and his parents, Dorothy Matalone and James Ver Huel. He is survived by his children, Matthew Ver Huel, Scott (Kathy) Ver Huel, and Sherri (Jason) Nielsen; and five grandchildren, Jordan, Ali, Ellen, Chloe, and Toby. Private Memorial Graveside Services will be held at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. McLaren's Funeral Chapel at Resthaven Cemetery 801 ~ 19th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265 | (515) 225-7225

