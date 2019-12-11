Ver Huel, Barbara J.

Ver Huel, Barbara J. June 23, 1947 - December 5, 2019 Age 72 years. Barbara passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Barbara was born June 23, 1947 in Hartley, IA. Barbara was a devoted wife, hard worker and lover of animals. Barbara was a seamstress and enjoyed reading, working in the yard, watching a good movie and cooking. She worked for ATT as Central Office Supervisor. Barbara leaves behind a loving husband Jim W. Ver Huel. ViISITATION will be Friday, December 13th at 1:30pm, SERVICES to follow at 2pm. Both will be held at John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

