Veneck, Jean G. July 16, 1924 - September 2, 2019 Preceded in death by husbands, Ove Olsen and Robert Veneck; daughter, Lorraine Bochnicek; great-granddaughters, Samantha Jean Gleason and Josephine Mary Schroeder. Survived by daughter, Linda (Charlie) Coldanghise, Elkhorn; sons, Robert Jr. (Sue) Indianapolis, IN; Michael (Kathleen) Brayton, IA; Edward (Linda), Bellevue; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Thursday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

