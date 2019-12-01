Venditte, Louis S. "Lou" August 4, 1947 - November 26, 2019 Age 72 of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Ruby; parents, Pat and Fena; and sister, Mary Belle Venditte. Survived by son, Louie (Andi) Venditte, II; daughter, Christina (Eric) Hanson; grandchildren, Louie, III and Amanda; great-granddaughter, Ava; brothers: Bernie, Joe, Pat, Tony, and Charlie Venditte; and many other relatives and friends Private Services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

