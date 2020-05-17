Venditte, Joseph Anthony March 27, 1938 - May 14, 2020 Age 82. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Anthony Venditte Sr. at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after battling COVID-19. Joseph was 82 years young and the beloved husband and best friend to Cynthia for 20 years. They were not shy expressing their love to each other. Joe enjoyed his career of security that included a passion mentoring to young people. He loved all sports and embraced the art of boxing, along with cherishing his boxer dogs, Rambo and Roxie. He will be greatly missed by all. Preceded in death by parents, Patrick and Fena Venditte; sister, Mary Belle Venditte; and brother, Louie Venditte. Survived by wife, Cynthia Venditte; 11 children; 25 grandchildren; brothers, Bernie, Pat, Tony, and Charlie; aunt Josephine; and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, May 18th, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 19th, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: United States Army National Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

