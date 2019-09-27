Vendetti, Toshiko "Yoyo" August 23, 1928 - September 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, John; great-grandchildren, Blake and Sutton. Survived by children, Nina Vendetti and John (Cindy) Vendetti; three brothers; grandchildren, Kerrie Batchelder, John Batchelder, Stacy (Jeff) Corbit, April (Johnny) Bell and Jenny Vendetti; 13 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, September 29, from 5-7pm, with rememberance at 7pm, all at Crosby Swanson funeral home, 11902 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68144 PRIVATE INURNMENT at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

