Vencil, Sharon L. September 30, 1961 - February 6, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Halfmoon; stepmother, Miriam Vencil; sisters: LeAnn Fritz, Terese Weber. Survived by father, Robert Vencil; sons: Jason Domonkos, Robert G.E. (Nicole) Vencil; step-siblings: Matt, Mark, Bill, Bryan, Marlene, Roberto. SERVICES: 10am Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68105. VISITATION: 2-4pm Sunday, Feb. 16, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

