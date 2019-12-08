Velasquez, Christina L. (Campbell) February 20, 1953 - November 29, 2019 Christina is survived by her husband of 45 years, Terry Velasquez; children, Theresa (Scott) Braasch, Tyrell (Amber) Velasquez; grandchildren Cody, Kaiya, Keaton, Cora and Myla; many other family and friends. Chris enjoyed the love of many people in her life and watching her grandchildren's activities. MEMORIAL VISITATION 9:30am Monday, December 9th, immediately followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 10:30am, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, Omaha NE. Memorials suggested to Dreamweaver Foundation. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

