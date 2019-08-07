Veland, Diana February 10, 1950 - July 29, 2019 VISITATION: Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, 11am, both at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel, 1010 N 72nd St. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.

