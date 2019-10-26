Vega, Larry G. Sr. November 30, 1958 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Ted Vega Sr; brother, Ted Vega Jr.; nephew, Ray Vega. Survived by wife, Patti Vega; children, Larry (Katie) Vega Jr., Chris Vega, Angie Vega, Jamie Vega, Nevaeh Vega, Skeeter Vega and Lucy Vega; mother, Emma Vega; sister, Kim Vega; 15 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION Monday, October 28 from 5-8pm with Wake Service 7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL MASS Tuesday, 10am St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q St. INTERMENT Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

