Vaught, Hunter Manuel, Jr. TSgt USAF (Ret) Hunter, the son of Hunter M. Vaught, Sr. and Edna (Settle) Vaught, was born was born on November 20, 1941 in Front Royal, VA. He served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force retiring in 1980 with assignments in Texas, France, Arizona, Vietnam, Hawaii, Virginia and Offutt Air Force Base, NE. Hunter was the recipient of two Meritorious Service Medals and two USAF Commendation Medals. After retirement from the USAF, he worked for 21 years in the Omaha Post Office, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed retirement life playing golf with old friends, traveling the United States, researching Vaught family history, and was a longtime season ticket holder to Husker football and basketball games as well as the Omaha College World Series. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alma (Welford) Vaught of Bellevue; sons, Tony (Joslyn) of Phoenix, AZ, Tommy of Omaha; daughters, Lisa Warren of Omaha, and Jennifer Lapke (Bob) of Papillion; grandsons, Cody Lukassen, Noah Lapke, Garrett Vaught; granddaughters, Torrie Vaught, April Warren, Brooke Vaught; great-grandson Isaiah Flakes; great-granddaughter, Sadie Flakes; brother, Don Vaught (Sue) of Richmond,VA; sister, Sandra Bonner of Woodbridge, VA; and many cousins in Front Royal, VA. Hunter was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter Rachael Warren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, October 22nd, 11am, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

