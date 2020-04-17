Vaughn, Christeen (Kreeger) April 1952 - April 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert Serlet; son, Bobby Serlet; parents, Jack and Jacqueline Kreeger. Survived by husband Jim Vaughn; brothers: Eric Kreeger, Mark (Carol) Kreeger; sister, Kathleen (Joe) O'Leary; nieces: Christa Kreeger, Teresa (Karla) Opp, Melissa (James) Kreeger, Kirstin (Michael) Gallagher, Irene O'Leary, Amanda (Brandan) Collier; nephews: Scott Kreeger, Joshua (Meghan) O'Leary; 5 great-nieces; 5 great-nephews; 1 great-great-niece; brothers-in-law: Charles, Ron, John Vaughn; sisters-in-law: Carla, Lola Vaughn; uncles-in-law: Bill, Jack Vaughn; and her beloved dogs, Macy and Bailey. Private family graveside service at a later date. Inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.

