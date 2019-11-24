Vaughan, Nancy J.

Vaughan, Nancy J. April 7, 1952 - November 21, 2019 Preceded in death by sister, Susan Stotts. Survived by husband, Kevin D.; daughter, Dani D. Hampton (Stephen); granddaughter, Bridget; many relatives and friends, including friends of Lois W. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 25th, 11:15am, St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N 40th St.). Memorials are suggested to St. Cecilia Education Endowment or Marian High School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

