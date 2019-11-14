Vaughan, Ellington Cordell

Vaughan, Ellington Cordell Age 25 Ellington Cordell Vaughan, of Omaha, NE, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2019. CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE: November 16, 2019, 11am, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5911 Ville De Sante Dr., Omaha, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

