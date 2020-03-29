Vasser, Robert E. Jr. "Earl"

Vasser, Robert E. Jr. "Earl" Robert E. Vasser Jr. (Earl) was born on May 5,1958. His Sunset was on March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Vasser Sr.; sister Marilyn Vasser; brother William Warren; nephew Tremayne Vasser; and great-granddaughter Ra'Shyah Deal. He is survived by his mother May Vasser; children: Shanta, Aaron, Jason, and Chad Perry; grandchildren: Ashlyn, Jalen, Justice, Alayla, Dyonne, and Jionni Perry; great-grandchildren: RaShad and Armaun Deal, and Damarian Gray; sisters: Althea James, Carlin Green, Willie Oliver, Millie Dollison, Dorothy Baker, and Dessie Boothe; brothers: DeeJerry Warren, Mervin Vasser, and Tommy Vasser; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Robert was a hard working dependable man who was called upon by friends and family alike. He had a unique ability to make people laugh, a kind/cool character, and gave wise advice. He was loved very dearly and will be truly missed. Amid gathering risks, Services to be Announced.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Vasser, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

