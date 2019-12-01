Vaske, Lyle C. December 14, 1943 - November 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Lorraine and Emil; and siblings, Keith and Karen Bryant. Survived by wife Rosie; children, Katie Rinkol (Dennis), Chris Murray, Mike Vaske (Beatriz Kruz), Ann Nissen (Mark), and Tim Vaske (partner Corey Rangel); 12 grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Cheryl), John, Doug (Louise), Carl, Mark, Steve, and Mary Coan (Scott); nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Monday from 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10am at St. Geralds Catholic Church, 96th & Q. Interment in Resurrection. Memorials to St. Gerald's St Vincent de Paul Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

