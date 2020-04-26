Vasek, Norma J. Age 79, of Yutan, NE. Survived by brother, Robert (Donna) Schmidt of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Services at a later date. Memorials to the Saunders County LTC. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME Yutan, NE (402) 625-2222

