Varney, Timothy G. March 2, 1942 - July 24, 2019 VISITATION: Wednesday, July 31, from 57pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 1, at 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E Sixth St). Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

