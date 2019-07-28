Varney, Timothy G.

Varney, Timothy G. March 2, 1942 - July 24, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Dorothy (Welte) Varney; first wife, Jane Varney; and brother, Ran Varney. Survived by his wife, Dr. Marilou Niemeyer; children, David (Michelle) Varney, and Stephanie (Bob) Bossert; step-children, Chad Greene, and Heather (Keith) Geise; brothers, Mike (Joy) Varney, and Matt (Nancy) Varney; sisterinlaw, Nancy (Ran) Ferguson; and 8 grandchildren. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 31, from 57pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 1, at 10am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E Sixth St). Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.