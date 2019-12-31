Varney, Georgia Lee October 20, 1954 - December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Leslie Albrecht (Florence); brother, Dennis; son, Dennis Galbraith. Survived by husband, Lewis M. Varney; son, Randy (Sharon) Galbraith; daughters, Leslie Galbraith, Katrina Mills; grandchildren, Rosa, Juan, Alexandra, Mackenzie, Rowan, Chloe; great-granddaughter, Elayna; sister-in-law, Vila (Ralph) Emerson. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. FUNERAL 10am Thursday, VISITATION beginning at 9am, Southwest Church of the Nazarene, 14808 Q Street, Omaha, NE 68137. Memorials to the church. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com
