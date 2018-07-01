Variano-Burson, Patricia Rae

Variano-Burson, Patricia Rae Dec 19, 1953 - Jun 24, 2018 Family will receive friends Monday, July 2nd from 1pm to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 2pm. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Thank you Patti for being such a good friend. Thanks for your civil service. Your courage and strength will add to your legacy through family and friends. Godspeed Dear One🙏❤️

