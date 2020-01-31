Varble-Hook, Donna

Varble-Hook, Donna Donna Varble-Hook, age 64 of Mead, NE, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha. She was preceded in death by: her father, Donald Tindle; husband, Michael Varble; and a son, Dustin Varble. Donna is survived by: her husband, Irwin Hook of Mead, NE; daughter, Tracy Varble of Mead, NE; mother, Oneda Tindle of Belvidere, IL; daughter-in-law, Laurie Willman; three grandchildren, Marc and Kenny Varble and Samantha Willman; brothers, David, Kenneth and Jimmy Tindle; sisters, Barb Wolcott and Janet Cartwright. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at 1pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Reichmuth Funeral Home 21901 West Maple Road in Elkhorn, NE with Mike Wenig officiating. Memorials can be made to the Westside Church and mailed to the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

