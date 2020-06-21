VanTassell, Richard W. "Van" May 14, 1943 - June 16, 2020 GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, all at St. Joseph Catholic Church (100 9th St., Springfield, NE). FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.