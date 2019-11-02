VanRyckeghem, Louis J. April 8, 1948 - October 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Bess; great-grandchild, Mason James Holiday. Survived by wife, Judy; children, Tracie Gunther (Rod), Mike (Christy), Mark; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Family will receive friend Monday, November 4th, from 9-11am, at West Center Chapel with FUNERAL at 11am. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

