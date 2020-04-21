Vannornam, William F. "Fritz"

Vannornam, William F. "Fritz" July 30, 1961 - April 19, 2020 William "Fritz" Vannornam, age 58. Preceded in death by his father, Frank. Survived by wife, Teri; two sons, Ryan and Regan; mother, Frances; brother, Fred; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and many friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, April 22nd from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, at the West Center Chapel. Family PRAYER SERVICE: Thursday, April 23rd. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

