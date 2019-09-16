Vankat, Mabel A. June 24, 1924 - September 13, 2019 Age 95 of Omaha. Mabel was born to August and Lena Klabunde. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Lena; husbands, James C. Vankat and Robert Blakeman; son James L. Vankat; and infant bother and sister. Mabel leaves behind daughter-in-law Mary Vankat; brothers, Erwin (Elaine) Klabunde, and Donald (Delores) Thompson; sister Marian Paasch; sister-in-law Margaret Christensen; granddaughter, Michelle (Terrance) Vankat-Hill; great-granddaughter Emilee Vankat-Jontz; 5 step-daughters; many nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, September 18. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, September 19, both at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. Memorials suggested to the Hospice House, or VFW Post #2503. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

