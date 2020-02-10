Vandewege, Jerene Ann February 6, 2020 Jerene Ann (Dietsch) Vandewege of Valley NE, formerly of Omaha and Lincoln, NE passed away on February 6, 2020 after a brief illness. FUNERAL MASS will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, February 12, at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley. Interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE. VISITATION will be at the Church Tuesday from 4-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Catholic Church in Valley's "G.I.F.T." Fund. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

