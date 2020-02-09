Vandewege, Jerene Ann Age 70 - February 6, 2020 Jerene Ann (Dietsch) Vandewege of Valley NE, formerly of Omaha and Lincoln, NE passed away on February 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Known for her generous and caring heart, Jerene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Survivors include her husband, Avon Vandewege; her three children: Jonathan (Jody) Kathol of Omaha, Jane (Troy) Brannen of Omaha, and Ted (Alyssa) Kathol of Valley; grandchildren: Baylor and Noelle Brannen, and Lily and Amelia Kathol; three brothers and three sisters: Robert (MaryLou) Dietsch of Omaha, Daniel (Kathy) Dietsch of Omaha, Jim Dietsch of Seward NE, Mary Kramer of Lincoln, Joan (Skip) Cady of St. Michael MN, and Carole (Lyle) Schulte of Fordyce, NE; many nieces and nephews. Jerene is also survived by Avon's children: Corey (Shannon) Vandewege of Lincoln, Mindy (Matt) Rueschhoff of Lincoln, and Renny (Katie) Vandewege of Oklahoma City, OK; and their 8 children; and Avon's siblings: Peggy (Mike) Loos of Lincoln, and Dick (Mimi) Vandewege of Lubbock, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Gertrude Dietsch; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Winnie Dietsch; sister-in-law Lois Dietsch; two nieces; and one nephew. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Wednesday, February 12, at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley, NE. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. VISITATION will be at the Church Tuesday from 4-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Catholic Church in Valley's "G.I.F.T." Fund. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerene Vandewege as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.