Vandewalle, Darlene G. November 25, 1933 - September 17, 2019 Darlene G. Vandewalle, age 85, of Marion, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, IA. Darlene was born November 25, 1933, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Ray F. and Mary Ann (Buzzello) Wilson. She graduated from Omaha South High School. On August 1, 1953, Darlene was united in marriage to Maurice Vandewalle. She was a volunteer Teacher's Aide for many years at Bowman Woods Elementary School. Darlene was an avid Bridge player and was involved in several Bridge Clubs. She was very proud she was able to travel the world extensively and entertain foreign dignitaries in her home through her husband's career. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Darlene made birthdays and holidays special family events with gifts and everyone's favorite Italian Rigatoni dinner. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Darlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her children: Terry (Claudia) Van De Walle of Sioux Falls, SD; Kevin Vandewalle (Angela Steger) of Marion; Maureen (Mark) Newton of Hiawatha; and Tim (Maggie) Vandewalle of Chattanooga, TN; five grandchildren: Shaun Rentfro, Brandon (Grace) Rowray, Travis Rowray, Jennifer (Josh) Brooks, and Collin Vandewalle; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Loots of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mary Wilson; husband, Maurice Vandewalle; and brother, Ray Wilson. Family will greet friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, September 20, 2019, at the funeral home officiated by Deacon Jeff Voelker, followed by a burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, IA. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3855 Katz Dr, Marion, IA 52302 | (319) 377-1553
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.