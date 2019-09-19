Vandewalle, Darlene G.

Vandewalle, Darlene G. November 25, 1933 - September 17, 2019 Darlene G. Vandewalle, age 85, of Marion, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, IA. Darlene was born November 25, 1933, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Ray F. and Mary Ann (Buzzello) Wilson. She graduated from Omaha South High School. On August 1, 1953, Darlene was united in marriage to Maurice Vandewalle. She was a volunteer Teacher's Aide for many years at Bowman Woods Elementary School. Darlene was an avid Bridge player and was involved in several Bridge Clubs. She was very proud she was able to travel the world extensively and entertain foreign dignitaries in her home through her husband's career. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Darlene made birthdays and holidays special family events with gifts and everyone's favorite Italian Rigatoni dinner. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Darlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her children: Terry (Claudia) Van De Walle of Sioux Falls, SD; Kevin Vandewalle (Angela Steger) of Marion; Maureen (Mark) Newton of Hiawatha; and Tim (Maggie) Vandewalle of Chattanooga, TN; five grandchildren: Shaun Rentfro, Brandon (Grace) Rowray, Travis Rowray, Jennifer (Josh) Brooks, and Collin Vandewalle; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois Loots of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mary Wilson; husband, Maurice Vandewalle; and brother, Ray Wilson. Family will greet friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, September 20, 2019, at the funeral home officiated by Deacon Jeff Voelker, followed by a burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, IA. Please share a memory of Darlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3855 Katz Dr, Marion, IA 52302 | (319) 377-1553

