Vandevoorde, Phillip A. Jr. August 18, 1947 - May 2, 2020 Age 72, of Wahoo, NE. Survived by wife of 48 years, Reva Vandevoorde; children, Chris Vandevoorde of Lincoln, Cory (Crystal) Vandevoorde of Wahoo, Nathan Vandevoorde of Lincoln and Curtis Vandevoorde of Lincoln; six grandchildren: Te'Yonna Byron, Chey Byron, Cameran Vandevoorde, Chloe Vandevoorde, Charlie Byron and Carolyn Byron; sister, Patricia Hilty of Lincoln. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 8, 2020, 10am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. INTERMENT WITH MILITARY HONORS: Friday, May 8, 2020, 3pm, at Kearney Cemetery, Kearney, NE. The Mass and Rosary will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE. To leave condolences, visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624

