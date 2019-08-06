VanDerwerken, Todd Curtis June 17, 1962 - August 4, 2019 Age 57. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Shirley VanDerwerken. Survived by wife of 16 years, Julie; children: Marisa Kment (Walter), Lindsay Tomanek (Cody), Matthew Clark, Kyle VanDerwerken, Aaron Clark, and Tyler VanDerwerken; grandchild, Marleigh Kment; brother, Brian VanDerwerken (Melissa); aunt, Sandy Birkenmeier; and cousin, Kim Birkenmeier. Todd grew up in the St. Louis area and joined the Air Force in 1981. He was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base and served as an Inflight Maintenance Technician onboard the SAC Airborne Command Post known as "Looking Glass." He was honorably discharged in 1992 after 11 years of service. VISITATION: Thursday, August 8, 5-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 9, noon, at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, Papillion. Interment: Monday, August 12, 10am, at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

