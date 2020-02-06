VanCleve, Ray T. Sr. August 28, 1942 - January 26, 2020 Ray T. VanCleve Sr., age 77, a retired Captain on the Omaha Fire Department, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in North Las Vegas, NV. Ray was born in Omaha, NE, on August 28, 1942, to the late Harry and Irene (Roberts) VanCleve. Ray served on the Omaha Fire Department for 28 years, retiring as a Captain in 1992. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Ray VanCleve Jr.; sister, Janice Berzi; and brother, Gary VanCleve. Ray is survived by his daughter, Trisha VanCleve; grandson, William VanCleve Hofmann (Jamie); brother, Ron VanCleve (Betty); and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services and inurnment at later date.

