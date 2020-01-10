VanCleve, Gary L. August 9, 1936 - January 8, 2020 Gary L. VanCleve, age 83, passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Omaha, NE, on August 9, 1936 to the late Harry and Irene (Roberts) VanCleve. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired as a union electrician. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Berzi. Gary is survived by his wife, Janice VanCleve; children, Michael VanCleve (Ann), David VanCleve (Tina), Kellie Stobbe (Tom); siblings, Ron VanCleve (Betty) and Ray Van Cleve; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, January 13, 2019, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St., La Vista, NE. VISITATION will be during the hour prior to the service. Flowers should be delivered directly to the church. Inurnment in the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com
